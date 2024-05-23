As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, more platforms offer freemium versions, making powerful tools accessible to a broader audience. Recently, OpenAI upgraded the skills available in the free ChatGPT platform and made custom GPTs available to non-subscribers. You can now generate images with DALL-E, analyze data, and create YouTube video summaries, among thousands of other options – all without a paid subscription.
Tools You Can Use
To help nonprofits harness the power of AI, I have built two custom GPTs designed explicitly for nonprofit development, which are now free for everyone to use:
- Donor Match GPT: Enhancing Donor Engagement for Nonprofits
- NonProfit AI Navigator GPT: Your Guide to AI Integration for Nonprofits
More on how to use them is here–Elevate Your Nonprofit’s Impact with AI: Introducing Custom GPTs Donor Match and NonProfit AI Navigator–The How-Tos.
The Whys of It All
Suppose you want guidance on using these AI or want to learn more about integrating AI into your nonprofit work. In that case, I’ve highlighted some of my most popular blog posts that provide practical insights and strategies:
- GPTs as Force Multipliers: How Custom AI Can Augment and Enhance Your Nonprofit Productivity: The Whys of Using AI Tools. Explore the benefits of using AI in nonprofit development work and how it can help you achieve more with less.
- AI Platforms I Use for Nonprofit Work: When and Why They Work for Me. Take a deep dive into specific AI platforms and learn how they can be applied to various tasks in the nonprofit sector.
- How I Used Generative AI to Help Me Work on a Grant Proposal. Discover how AI can assist you in grant writing, from research to editing and completion.
- DIY Custom AI: A Step-by-Step Guide to Building Your GPT: Learn how to create your custom AI tool tailored to your organization’s needs and requirements.
Find more of my working with AI posts on my website.
In addition to these resources, I am happy to discuss ways to integrate AI into your workflow, build custom AI tools for your organization, and work with you to develop an acceptable use AI policy for your staff. By leveraging the power of AI, you can enhance your donor engagement strategies, streamline processes, and ultimately elevate your nonprofit’s impact.
For information on my consulting work, visit susanmernit.com
