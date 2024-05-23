As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve, more platforms offer freemium versions, making powerful tools accessible to a broader audience. Recently, OpenAI upgraded the skills available in the free ChatGPT platform and made custom GPTs available to non-subscribers. You can now generate images with DALL-E, analyze data, and create YouTube video summaries, among thousands of other options – all without a paid subscription.

Tools You Can Use

To help nonprofits harness the power of AI, I have built two custom GPTs designed explicitly for nonprofit development, which are now free for everyone to use:

More on how to use them is here–Elevate Your Nonprofit’s Impact with AI: Introducing Custom GPTs Donor Match and NonProfit AI Navigator–The How-Tos.

The Whys of It All

Suppose you want guidance on using these AI or want to learn more about integrating AI into your nonprofit work. In that case, I’ve highlighted some of my most popular blog posts that provide practical insights and strategies:

Find more of my working with AI posts on my website.

In addition to these resources, I am happy to discuss ways to integrate AI into your workflow, build custom AI tools for your organization, and work with you to develop an acceptable use AI policy for your staff. By leveraging the power of AI, you can enhance your donor engagement strategies, streamline processes, and ultimately elevate your nonprofit’s impact.

For information on my consulting work, visit  susanmernit.com

 

