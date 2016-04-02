After 3 months of taking it easier, heading back into full on #workout mode and sharing here for accountability.

Starting my 4th Whole30 today and committing to moving and working out 4-6 times a week.

Goals

Drop 20 lbs by September 1.

Get the heart rate up significantly every day for at least 5 minutes (we’re talking 85% capacity or better, as in cardio, cardio, cardio).

Lose 3 inches off my waist

Lose 3 inches off my hips

Go down a pants size from 12 to 10 (I am down from size 18, highest)

Tactics for April 2016 kick off

Exercise

Recommit to regular training with my trainer at the YMCA

Join the new YMCA support group for food/diet management

Start Pilates reformer class 1X a week

Work out at YMCA 3-4 times a week doing cardio, lifting weights, core bodyweight exercises, etc.

Bike, hike, walk, play, swim

Walking meetings: Walk the Lake in Oakland!

Eating

Start a new Whole30 April 2 and stick with it till Passover

Bring lunch to work; less tempting that way

Balance