After 3 months of taking it easier, heading back into full on #workout mode and sharing here for accountability.
Starting my 4th Whole30 today and committing to moving and working out 4-6 times a week.
Goals
- Drop 20 lbs by September 1.
- Get the heart rate up significantly every day for at least 5 minutes (we’re talking 85% capacity or better, as in cardio, cardio, cardio).
- Lose 3 inches off my waist
- Lose 3 inches off my hips
- Go down a pants size from 12 to 10 (I am down from size 18, highest)
Tactics for April 2016 kick off
Exercise
- Recommit to regular training with my trainer at the YMCA
- Join the new YMCA support group for food/diet management
- Start Pilates reformer class 1X a week
- Work out at YMCA 3-4 times a week doing cardio, lifting weights, core bodyweight exercises, etc.
- Bike, hike, walk, play, swim
- Walking meetings: Walk the Lake in Oakland!
Eating
- Start a new Whole30 April 2 and stick with it till Passover
- Bring lunch to work; less tempting that way
Balance
- Try to sleep 7 hours a night
- Nap
- Mindfulness practice
- Practice compassion
Leave a Reply